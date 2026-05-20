Tamil Nadu announced a 94.31% overall pass percentage for the Class 10 board exams, a slight increase from last year. Girls outperformed boys with a 96.6% pass rate compared to 92.15%. Pudukkottai was the top-performing district.

Overall Pass Percentage Rises to 94.31%

As Class 10 board examination results are declared, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Wednesday announced an overall pass percentage of 94.31 per cent, an increase of 0.51 percentage points compared to last year. He was addressing a press conference at the Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram, Chennai.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the minister, a total of 8,79,643 students appeared for the examination, including 4,35,247 girls and 4,35,396 boys, and a total of 8,21,105 students passed the examination with an overall pass percentage of 94.31 per cent.

Girls Outperform Boys with 4.32 Point Lead

Girls outperformed boys in the results, recording a pass percentage of 96.6 per cent, while boys registered a pass percentage of 92.15 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was higher by 4.32 percentage points.

School and District Performance

Of the total 12,467 schools in Tamil Nadu, Rajmohan said 5,171 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass result, including 1,931 government schools. The overall pass percentage of government schools stood at 91.86 per cent, while private schools recorded a pass percentage of 98.14 per cent.

Among districts, Pudukkottai recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.57 per cent, followed closely by Sivagangai at 97.54 per cent. Thanjavur recorded 97.41 per cent, Tiruchirappalli 97.31 per cent and Kanyakumari 97.30 per cent.

The minister said government schools in Sivagangai district performed exceptionally well, recording a pass percentage of 97.4 per cent.

Results of Special Category Students

A total of 13,292 physically challenged students appeared for the examinations, of whom 11,416 passed, registering a success rate of 85.88 per cent.

The minister further informed that 370 prisoners had appeared for the examination, out of which 354 passed, taking the pass percentage to 95 per cent.

Minister on Education Policy and Curriculum

Addressing concerns over school dropouts, Rajmohan said the government's schemes would focus on ensuring that no student discontinues education. "We will make sure no dropouts of school students happen, and our schemes will focus on that," he said.

The minister also said that all education schemes introduced by the previous DMK government would continue. "There is no need for confusion. We will follow child-centric policies and schemes," he said, while responding to a question on the state education policy introduced by the previous government.

On curriculum changes, Rajmohan said, "Our government is not a government of hatred. In the syllabus too, we will make sure of inclusive things." (ANI)