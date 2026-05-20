A young Gwalior woman died due to dowry harassment by her in-laws. Her family, who had given substantial gifts, chose not to file a police complaint to save her marriage. They are now demanding justice, haunted by her final chilling phone call.

In a heartbreaking reminder of the deadly cost of social pressure, a young woman in Gwalior lost her life to relentless dowry harassment, leaving behind a devastated family that chose silence over a police complaint in a desperate bid to "save the marriage." The victim's parents, Mohar Singh and Seema, are now demanding the strictest possible punishment for the in-laws, including the father-in-law, who is a government employee.

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A History of Harassment and Regret

The victim's mother, Seema, is now crying out for justice, haunted by the final, chilling phone call she received from her daughter on the night of her death. Speaking to ANI, Seema said that the groom's family made no formal demands at the time of the wedding. Wanting the best for their daughter, her family voluntarily showered the in-laws with substantial gifts: a car valued at ₹2 lakh, furniture worth ₹3 lakh, ₹2.5 lakh in cash, alongside 10 tolas of gold and half a kilogram of silver.

The victim frequently confided in her parents about the escalating physical abuse and psychological torment. However, fearing social stigma and the breakdown of the marriage, the family hesitated to involve the law. "Filing a police complaint would have strained our relations, and that is why we did not take any action against them," Seema said in anguish. "They even physically assaulted her, and despite our repeated interventions, they did not change their behaviour. They should have simply sent her back to us instead."

The victim's father, Mohar Singh, recalled his desperate attempts to mediate. "I would speak to them repeatedly, but after a few days, they would revert to their old ways--physically abusing her and subjecting her to taunts," he said.

The Chilling Final Phone Call

The abuse reached a horrifying climax on the night of May 12. In her final moments, the terrified 21-year-old managed to make a frantic phone call to her mother, dropping a harrowing hint about the fate that awaited her. "They are hanging a fan for me; they are fighting with me...," were the last words of the victim. Shortly after the call, the line went dead, and the family's worst fears were realised.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the incident on May 12, police teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. The woman was initially rushed to Morar Hospital and later transferred to Birla Hospital at her family's request, where she was subsequently declared dead. A post-mortem has since been conducted.

Speaking on the investigation, Morar City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Atul Kumar Soni stated that a formal case is actively being assembled. "Based on the statements provided by the deceased's family members, allegations have surfaced accusing her in-laws of constantly demanding a vehicle, withholding her 'Stridhan' (woman's property), and subjecting her to continuous harassment," CSP Soni said. "A case will be registered against the in-laws based on the MLC (Medico-Legal Case) report, the recorded statements, and the evidence collected from the crime scene."

As the preliminary investigation concludes and police prepare to incorporate relevant legal sections against the accused, the grieving family is left to pick up the pieces, driven by a sole desire for accountability. "The strictest possible action must be taken against them," insisted her father, Mohar Singh. "Something like this should never happen to anyone else's daughter again."

The Gwalior police have been notified, and an investigation into the dowry death and physical assault is underway. For Seema and her grieving family, the regret of not acting sooner is heavy, but their resolve for accountability is now unshakeable. "We want justice and punishment for those people," Seema demanded, urging that the laws meant to protect women be strictly enforced against her daughter's killers. (ANI)