The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) launched a nationwide online petition, 'Gyanesh, It’s Done Bro,' demanding action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. It calls for his removal and a probe into the ECI's functioning over electoral transparency concerns.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday launched a nationwide online citizens’ petition demanding action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and calling upon citizens, particularly the youth of India, to come together in defence of electoral transparency, accountability and democratic institutions.

According to a release, the campaign, titled “Gyanesh, It’s Done Bro”, seeks to take the issue beyond social media and transform it into a mass democratic movement involving young Indians and citizens across the country.

Controversy and ECI's Response

The controversy follows an Indian Express report that the two Election Commissioners had formally raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months concerning decisions and orders linked to electoral-roll procedures and the SIR exercise. The ECI, however, has maintained that written observations, technical suggestions and internal disagreements during the drafting stage are part of the normal functioning of a multi-member constitutional body. It has said that all final decisions, including those related to SIR, were taken unanimously.

IYC's Demands

The IYC said that when concerns are raised about an institution entrusted with protecting the voting rights of every citizen, there must be complete transparency and public accountability. The Indian Youth Congress is placing the following demands before the authorities. This includes the removal of Gyanesh Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner, and the arrest and prosecution of CEC Kumar, as demanded through the citizens’ petition. It has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the entire vote chain and the processes surrounding electoral rolls and the electoral process, and an investigation into the alleged BJP connection raised by the campaign. Additionally, it has demanded the release of all electoral records and internal objections so that citizens can examine the decision-making and functioning of the Election Commission.

Call for a Mass Movement

IYC National Incharge Manish Sharma said, “The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy. The Election Commission is not the property of any government or any individual—it belongs to the people of India. When questions are raised about the functioning of this institution, citizens have the right to demand transparency and accountability.”

IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib said, “This is not going to remain merely an online petition. The Indian Youth Congress wants to turn this campaign into a mass movement. We will take this message to campuses, colleges, universities, youth organisations, communities and every part of the country. We want young Indians to understand that protecting the sanctity of their vote is their democratic right and responsibility.”

The IYC said that the campaign will seek participation from citizens across India and encourage them to sign the petition, share their concerns and join the wider movement for electoral accountability. (ANI)