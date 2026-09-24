An Ahmedabad-based entrepreneur sparked a social media debate after revealing a preschool demanded a Rs 1.5 lakh donation for his two-year-old daughter's admission. The viral post highlighted the exorbitant costs of early education, with other parents sharing similar experiences of mandatory donations and high fees.

The cost of preschool education has sparked a debate on social media after an Ahmedabad-based entrepreneur claimed that an institution asked for Rs 1.5 lakh “donation" for his two-year-old daughter’s admission. The incident led him to say, “Preschool fun should not be this expensive."

When Pritesh Lakhani talked about his look for a preschool for his daughter, who just turned two, he talked about his experience on X. The father said that the family was looking at different schools so that their daughter wouldn't have to switch later.

“1.5 lakh donation to get admission for a 2-year-old kid," he wrote in the post. “My daughter turns 2 and we are exploring preschools, hoping we won’t have to change later."

He also said in the post that he talked to another parent whose child went to the school. The person told him that the donation was required to get in and that people who didn't pay could be asked to go through an evaluation with their child.

He said, “A parent at this school said the donation is mandatory, or they will test your child and you, fail you and charge more. On top of this, first-year preschool donation fees are 1.25 lakh."

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How Did Social Media React?

People on the forum instantly took notice of the post, debating the growing expense of early education and whether or not families should have to pay such high fees for preschool entrance.

“Nursery admission in my tier 3 city requires a donation of 3 lakhs. It’s a crazy world. Did you donate to the school or it was asked in cash?" said a user.

Another shared, “My niece’s parents are targeting a school for pre-school. Donation is 3 lakhs! Pre-school! Fees is another 1.5 lakhs + bus+ uniform +books + activities. My bro’s half salary gone."

“How can they test a 2 year old for pre-school? Clearly, you’ve chosen the wrong school. Likes of you should see this red flag and move away," someone commented.