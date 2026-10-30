The wait for winter to arrive in West Bengal may get a little longer, as rainy conditions are expected to continue across several districts over the next few days. Although Cyclone Arnab has weakened after making landfall, its impact is still being felt across the state, with rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in several areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected across multiple districts of South Bengal until October 30. From Friday evening to Saturday morning, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia may experience rain.

Rain and thunderstorms are also likely in some South Bengal districts on Saturday. Between Sunday and Tuesday, isolated places may receive light rainfall or witness thunderstorm activity.

However, there is some relief on the horizon. The IMD expects predominantly dry weather across South Bengal on November 4 and 5. Despite the possibility of improving weather conditions, isolated areas may experience thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph over the coming days.