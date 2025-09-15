Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain, thunderstorm alert issued; Check forecast
Rain likely in all districts, including Kolkata, on Monday and Tuesday. Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in South Bengal, heavy rain expected in North Bengal. Heavy rain alert issued until Thursday
Image Credit : ANI
Rain expected in all districts
Kolkata Weather
Mainly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday. Daytime temperatures may drop slightly. Rain is expected in all districts, including Kolkata, on these two days. Along with this, there's a warning for gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph. Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely. Hot and humid weather continues in South Bengal today and tomorrow. Scattered rain with thunderstorms.
Image Credit : ANI
Very heavy rain likely today and tomorrow
The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert until Thursday. Scattered heavy rain is likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur districts. Very heavy rain is expected in Darjeeling, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri today and tomorrow.
Image Credit : ANI
Strong wind warning
The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a warning for gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph. Very heavy rain in North Bengal today and tomorrow. Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in all districts.
Image Credit : Getty
Rain with thunderstorms forecast
Scattered rain with thunderstorms is likely in all districts of South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday. No heavy rain is expected in the districts of South Bengal at present. Rain is more likely today and tomorrow in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad, Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly.
Image Credit : ANI
Low pressure formed off the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha
This low-pressure area is over northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. This low pressure doesn't directly impact West Bengal. It will bring lots of moisture into the state. The Alipore Meteorological Department reports that the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal is stationary.
