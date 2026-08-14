A 'Shradhanjali Sabha' was held in Patna for 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,' led by CM Samrat Chaudhary. He paid tribute to the victims, calling the Partition a great tragedy and urged future generations to learn from history.

A 'Shradhanjali Sabha' was held on Friday at the Adhiveshan Bhawan in Patna, Bihar, on the occasion of 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.' During the programme, Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the Partition of India. A two-minute silence was observed during the event. A documentary film based on the Partition of India was also screened, according to a release.

Partition 'one of humanity's biggest tragedies': Bihar CM

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the Partition was one of humanity's biggest tragedies. During the Partition, millions of people were forced to leave their homes and endure irreparable pain and suffering. He said that the day serves as an opportunity to remember the sacrifices, struggles of all those who laid down their lives and faced adverse circumstances during that difficult period, and one can only imagine the poignant scenes of 79 years ago, when partition took place in the country and people were being torn apart from one another.

Remembering horrors to acquaint future generations with truth

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision taken in 2021 to observe this day as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.' He said that remembering the horrors of Partition is not merely about recalling the past; it is also about acquainting future generations with the historical truth. It is essential to familiarise the youth and the new generation with the struggles and sacrifices of their ancestors and the events of that era, so that they can learn from history and play their part in further strengthening the nation's unity, integrity, and social harmony, the release noted.

He noted that during the Partition, a vast number of people left behind their homes, lands, and properties to start life anew in different places and amidst trying circumstances, various sections of society helped one another and extended support to the victims and the displaced. According to the release, he said that this spirit of human compassion and cooperation is a vital part of our social heritage.

'Nation First' must remain paramount

The Chief Minister said everyone must work together to realise the resolve of a 'Viksit Bharat'. The Chief Minister stated that history teaches that the stronger the mutual brotherhood, harmony, and unity within society, the more powerful the nation becomes.

Our existence depends on the existence of the nation; the spirit of 'Nation First' must remain paramount. Drawing lessons from the pain of the past, we must continuously strengthen social unity and mutual trust to avert such situations in the future.

He remarked that India's diversity, cultural heritage, and social harmony constitute our greatest strength. While remembering the tragedy of Partition, we must accord the highest priority to the nation's unity and integrity, the release said. The Chief Minister said that the true tribute to those who lost their lives and the families who endured unbearable suffering during the horrors of Partition would be for us to unite and strengthen the country and society. On this day of remembrance, he said that we salute all the brave sons who secured our freedom and also bow in reverence and pay our tributes to the ancestors who lost their lives during the horrors of Partition.

Candlelight March Marks Conclusion of Event

MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia and the Secretary of the Art, Culture and Youth Department, Pranav Kumar, also addressed the event. Following the event, a candlelight march was organised from the Adhiveshan Bhawan to the 'Peepal Vriksh Upvan' (Peepal tree grove) located within the Legislative Assembly complex to mark 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. The Chief Minister participated in this march. (ANI)