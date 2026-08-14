Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a new RCC bridge and 19 RCC box culverts in the Jalukbari constituency. The projects, costing over Rs. 5.97 crore in total, will replace old wooden structures and improve connectivity for thousands.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated several development projects in the Jalukbari Assembly Constituency. As part of the Mukhyamantrir Unnata Paki Path Nirman Achoni for 2024-25, he formally inaugurated an RCC bridge constructed to connect Bamunrajan Road with Forest School Road and 19 single-cell RCC box culverts constructed over the Kalmani stream at Azara.

New Bridge Replaces Dilapidated Wooden Structure in Jalukbari

Inaugurating the RCC bridge connecting Bamunrajan Road with Forest School Road, constructed at a cost of more than Rs. 2.56 crore, Chief Minister Sarma said that the old wooden bridge at the site was in a highly dilapidated condition. As a result, residents of the Baripara area were compelled to take a longer route via Bamunrajan Road for their daily commute.

The new bridge, measuring 32.40 metres in length, will provide direct and convenient connectivity to Forest School Road, significantly reducing travel time for students, office-goers, patients and other commuters, adding the Chief Minister said that several thousand people from nearby areas, including Garigaon, Baripara, Bhakunda, Jeutipara and Noapara, would directly benefit from the bridge. Sarma further said that the bridge would also provide improved and direct connectivity from Forest School Road to the Dharapur area. He assured the residents that steps would be taken to undertake measures for preventing erosion at Bamunrajan.

RCC Box Culverts to Connect Azara with NH-37

Meanwhile, inaugurating the 19 single-cell RCC box culverts constructed over the Kalmani stream at Azara at a total cost of Rs. 3.41 crore, the Chief Minister said that the culverts, extending from Kalitapara to Hatkhowapara, would establish direct connectivity between the interior roads of Azara and National Highway-37. He said that before the implementation of the project, residents had to use old and dilapidated wooden bridges to cross the Kalmani stream.

Keeping in view the convenience and transportation needs of the people, the Public Works Roads Department had undertaken an initiative to replace these unsafe wooden bridges with permanent RCC culverts. The new culverts would directly benefit patients requiring ambulance and emergency medical services, fire and emergency response teams, school students, daily commuters and residents by providing improved connectivity and transportation facilities, the Chief Minister said. He also stated that further measures would be undertaken in the coming days for the overall development of the larger area.

CM Pledges Further Development, Visits Local Temples

The Chief Minister today also visited Sri Sri Maa Mansa Temple at Keotpara, Azara, and Sri Sri Banshi Gopal Temple at Gosaipara, Azara, where he offered prayers and sought the well-being and prosperity of the people of Assam.

He further said that the State Government would take all possible steps to complete the remaining infrastructure development works at Sri Sri Maa Mansa Temple and address the demands raised by the people for the development of the surrounding area. (ANI)