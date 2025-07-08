Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain expected in THESE places; Check
Heavy rain and storms have been lashing various districts of South Bengal for several days. Today is no exception. Within a few hours, heavy rainfall is expected to begin across several districts. When will the severe weather in South Bengal subside?
Severe weather is prevailing across the state. The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of South Bengal.
The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning for the entire state for the week. Due to a low-pressure area and cyclonic circulation, it will rain continuously for the next three days.
A low-pressure area has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas. A cyclonic circulation is also active, which will gradually move northwest towards Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh in the next 48 hours.
Due to these factors, thunderstorms will continue in Kolkata and most parts of South Bengal throughout the week. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 centimeters) in some places.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in the two 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, Hooghly, Bankura, and West Medinipur districts. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall (7 to 11 centimeters) with thunderstorms in other districts of South Bengal. The Alipore Meteorological Department has also predicted strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.
Thunderstorms will continue on Wednesday as well. Heavy rain may occur in West Burdwan, Purulia, Jhargram, and Bankura districts on that day. There is also a possibility of scattered thunderstorms in other districts.
When will the severe weather in South Bengal subside? The Alipore Meteorological Department has stated that there is no possibility of significant improvement in the weather in South Bengal until next Monday.
In the last 24 hours, Alipore received 81.6 millimeters of rain, Dumdum received 99.3 millimeters, and Salt Lake received 88.3 millimeters. Most of the roads in Kolkata are waterlogged. Water has accumulated in various places, including Lalbazar, Phears Lane, BB Ganguly Street, Central Avenue, and the North Port police station area.
Heavy rain is also forecast in North Bengal for the next seven days. Heavy rain may occur in some places in Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts on Tuesday. Heavy rain is likely in Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar districts on Wednesday.