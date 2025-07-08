Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain, yellow alert issued in THESE districts
Due to a low-pressure system, West Bengal has been experiencing thunderstorms and rain since Monday. Heavy rain with lightning is predicted across South Bengal on Tuesday, with strong winds possible in some areas
1 Min read
110
Image Credit : Gemini Ai
Drizzling rain since midnight. Some areas experience scattered showers, while others see continuous rain.
210
Image Credit : social media
A low-pressure system has formed over West Bengal, causing storms and rain across the state since Monday.
310
Image Credit : Meta Ai
A yellow alert was issued in several areas on Monday. Similar weather is expected today.
410
Image Credit : social media
The Meteorological Department forecasts rain with thunderstorms in most districts of South Bengal on Tuesday.
510
Image Credit : social media
Strong winds, gusting up to 30-40 kmph, are expected along with rain in some districts today.
610
Image Credit : Social media
Heavy rain is expected in Purulia, Jhargram, and South 24 Parganas districts.
710
Image Credit : social media
The likelihood of rain will decrease from Wednesday to Friday. No heavy rain is expected during these days. Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in a few districts. Rain is expected to increase again from Saturday.
810
Image Credit : Getty
Storms and rain are expected throughout Tuesday. The rain has caused a slight drop in temperature.
910
Image Credit : social media
Heavy rain will also continue in North Bengal. A heavy rain alert has been issued for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar on Tuesday and Wednesday.
1010
Image Credit : social media
Light to moderate rain is expected in all other districts. Heavy rain is possible in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Thursday.
