Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy rain alert issued for THESE places; Check forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The sky has been bright since morning. What will weather be like at the start of festive season? A big weather change update from the meteorological department starting Thursday. See the full photo gallery for details
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- GNFollow Us
Today's Weather
Kolkata Weather
A low-pressure system is over Gangetic West Bengal, North Odisha, and the Northwest Bay of Bengal. It will stay for 24 hours then weaken. A trough line runs from here to Telangana.
Risk of a deep depression
A new low-pressure system will form on Thursday, Sept 25 (Chaturthi), over the Bay of Bengal. It will intensify into a deep depression by Friday, affecting Odisha and Andhra coasts.
Rain due to low pressure
The low pressure caused rain from dense clouds, with 251 mm last Monday. This is the sixth-highest record, similar to events in 1978 and 1986, but not a cloudburst.
Very heavy rain forecast for coastal districts
Very heavy rain in coastal districts, heavy in Kolkata. Warnings for East-West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura. Heavy rain also in Howrah, 24 Parganas. Thunderstorms likely Thurs/Fri.
Heavy rain warning in North Bengal
Heavy rain warning on Saturday for Bankura, Medinipur, Howrah, and South 24 Parganas. Thunderstorms elsewhere. No heavy rain alert for North Bengal, but light rain is possible.