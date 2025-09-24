Kolkata Weather: The weather department has issued a forecast for today. Light rain may occur in some areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. An alert for thunderstorms, lightning has been issued for several districts in Bihar

The monsoon is now gradually withdrawing from the country, but its retreat is delayed in several states. Even as it departs, monsoon clouds are pouring heavily in many places. Significant rainfall is being recorded, especially in Northeast and South India. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, rain during Navratri has worsened the situation and affected the festive spirit.

Where will it rain today?

According to the weather department, there is a possibility of light rain in some areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan today. However, the weather will remain clear in most places. An alert for thunderstorms and lightning has been issued for several districts in Bihar. There is no chance of rain in Delhi-NCR this week. Here, the humid heat continues to be a problem even in September. However, light cool winds may blow in the coming days. But for now, clear weather and pollution remain a challenge for the people.

Monsoon's fierce form in Maharashtra

In Marathwada, continuous heavy rain for the past four days has worsened the situation. So far, eight people have lost their lives, and hundreds of homes have collapsed. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that the government is providing all possible help to farmers and affected families. Helicopters and boats are being used to rescue people trapped in the floods.



Rain becomes a disaster in Kolkata amidst Durga Puja

In Kolkata, heavy rain during Durga Puja has brought life to a standstill. 10 people have died due to electrocution. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and a job for one member. The rain has severely affected traffic. Torrential rain from Monday night to Tuesday morning submerged Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and several nearby districts. 57 flights had to be canceled at Kolkata airport, and 31 flights were delayed. Train and metro services were also affected.