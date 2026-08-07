Telangana has been ranked first in the country for its performance in tackling cybercrime during a nationwide PRAGATI review by the PMO. The state was lauded for its work across nine key parameters and effective use of digital platforms.

Telangana has been ranked first in the country in overall performance in tackling cybercrime during a nationwide PRAGATI review conducted by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to a press release issued by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB).

Review Parameters and Platforms

According to the press release, the review assessed the performance of states and Union Territories across nine key parameters related to cybercrime prevention, investigation and citizen services. These included the establishment of S4C centres, implementation of e-Zero FIR, Grievance Redressal Module (GRM), Money Restoration Module (MRM), Sahyog Portal, Samanvaya Portal, identification of cybercrime hotspots, capacity building of law enforcement officers and public awareness initiatives.

The review, held on August 6, evaluated the implementation and utilisation of digital platforms developed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the release said.

As per the release, Telangana was commended for establishing the country's first S4C, implementing e-Zero FIR and effectively utilising key I4C platforms, including the Samanvaya Portal, Sahyog Portal, Grievance Redressal Mechanism (GRM) and Money Restoration Module (MRM).

Telangana's Performance Metrics

Grievance Redressal and Money Restoration

The release stated that Telangana recorded an 88 per cent disposal rate on the GRM portal, with 2,086 of 2,368 grievance requests acted upon as of August 2, 2026. On the Money Restoration Module, the state processed 28,097 law enforcement orders out of 34,524 restorable cases, achieving an implementation rate of 81.38 per cent and facilitating the restoration of cyber fraud proceeds worth Rs 16.42 crore, according to the release.

Portal Utilisation and Investigation Support

The release further stated that through the Sahyog Portal, Telangana sought action on 22,447 URLs, of which access to 20,070 URLs was removed or disabled, reflecting an 89.41 per cent compliance rate. On the Samanvaya Portal, Telangana completed 6,518 of the 6,721 cyber investigation assistance requests received from other states, recording a completion rate of 96.68 per cent. The state also sent 7,018 requests to other states, of which 5,560 were completed, the release added.

According to the release, Telangana has uploaded profiles of 3,524 accused persons and details of 14,964 cases on the Samanvaya Portal, while recording 5,493 arrests linked to cybercrime investigations.

Citizen-Centric Initiatives

The TGCSB also highlighted its citizen-centric initiatives, including a dedicated helpline (8712665600) to assist people with grievances related to the GRM and MRM platforms. Instructional videos explaining the use of these portals have also been published on the bureau's official social media handles, the release said.

Official Response and Public Appeal

According to the release, Principal Secretary (Home) and l, IPS, attended the PMO video conference and expressed satisfaction over Telangana securing the top overall ranking in the country.

The TGCSB appealed to citizens to make use of the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, the Grievance Redressal Mechanism (GRM) and the Money Restoration Module (MRM) for timely reporting of cyber frauds, grievance resolution and recovery of lost funds, the release added. (ANI)