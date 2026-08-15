On the 80th Independence Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers hoisted the national flag. PM Modi greeted the nation and is set to address the country from the Red Fort, where 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered for the first time.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hoisted the National Flag at his residence in New Delhi on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and G Kishan Reddy also hoisted the tricolour at their respective residences and extended greetings to the people on the occasion.

Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort and recalled his call for making the government visible in people's lives. "Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all my fellow countrymen... The Prime Minister is set to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Last year, he stated that the government should be visible in people's lives rather than just in files, and we have endeavoured to act upon that vision. Today, I wish to make a simple appeal: there is a need to live for the country, and living for the country means performing our duties with utmost dedication and honesty wherever we may be. Let us view our work as a service to the nation and continue to serve the country and its people steadfastly", Shivraj Chouhan told reporters.

PM Modi Extends Greetings

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and paid tribute to the freedom fighters, remembering their sacrifice in the fight against colonial rule.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire the country as it works towards building a Viksit Bharat. PM Modi wished for India's growth journey to progress at a greater pace."Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat. Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come", the Prime Minister posted on X.

India gained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.

PM to Lead Celebrations at Red Fort

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi on Saturday, with this year's event marking 150 years of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and highlighting the role of 'Yuva Shakti' in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Guard of Honour

According to a press release, the Prime Minister will be received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. He will then receive the Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

Flag Hoisting Ceremony

Prime Minister Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort, where he will hoist the National Flag. Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist him in hoisting the Tricolour. The flag hoisting will be synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns, the press release stated.

5,000 Special Guests Invited

Around 5,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to attend the celebrations. They include women entrepreneurs, sanitation workers, street vendors, youth innovators, scientists, start-up founders, artisans, farmers, students and beneficiaries of various government schemes, the press release stated.

More than 1,500 people from different States and Union Territories, dressed in traditional attire, will also witness the ceremony. (ANI)