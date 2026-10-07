Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued Before Mahalaya; Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The Alipore Weather Department has predicted a sudden weather change in Bengal just before the start of Devipaksha. Thunderstorms and heavy rain will hit the state before Mahalaya, and officials have issued yellow alert
Kolkata Weather
Only two days remain before Devipaksha begins in Bengal. Durga Puja is almost here, and people are busy with their last-minute festive shopping. The weather department has brought some bad news amidst this excitement. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will strike before Mahalaya, and officials have issued a yellow alert across multiple districts.
Wednesday Morning
Bright sunshine will cover the sky this Wednesday morning, but partial clouds will appear after the afternoon. Light to moderate rain will fall today. Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia will experience rainfall today.
Alipore Weather Department
The Alipore Weather Department bulletin states that Kolkata will see clear skies this Wednesday morning. Clouds will gather as the day progresses, and scattered rain will fall in the city. Heavy rain will not happen today, but high humidity will cause discomfort.
Clear Skies
The Alipore Weather Department bulletin states that Kolkata will see clear skies this Wednesday morning. Clouds will gather as the day progresses, and scattered rain will fall in the city. Heavy rain will not happen today, but high humidity will cause discomfort.
North Bengal
Scattered rain will hit North Bengal today. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Malda, and the two Dinajpur districts have a high chance of rainfall. Gusty winds will blow along with the rain.
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