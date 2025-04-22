Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heatwave, rain, storm forecast for THESE places
Intense heat, heatwave conditions will persist in North, West India, with temperatures potentially reaching 46°C in Rajasthan. Rain is expected in Delhi-NCR, UP, and Jharkhand, while West Bengal is also forecasted to experience rain and storms
| Published : Apr 22 2025, 08:23 AM
IMD predicts varying weather conditions across states. Intense heat and heatwave conditions are likely to persist in North and West India.
Intense heat continues in Rajasthan, with temperatures expected to reach 43-46°C, especially in Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Bikaner.
Delhi-NCR's weather will be hot and dry, with maximum temperatures of 41-43°C and minimum temperatures of 24-26°C.
The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning, especially for the afternoon. Humidity will be low, and wind speeds could reach 10-15 kmph.
Uttar Pradesh will have mixed weather. Lucknow will be clear and hot, with temperatures reaching 40-42°C. Light rain is expected in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Wind speeds will be 10-15 kmph. Light rain is possible in eastern Uttar Pradesh, providing some relief from the heat. Stay safe during the heatwave.
A yellow alert has been issued for rain in Jharkhand. Ranchi will experience light to moderate rain and strong winds. Rain will bring relief from the heat.
Light to moderate rainfall is expected in West Bengal, including Kolkata, from March 19-22. Thunderstorms are also possible.
