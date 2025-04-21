Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Partly cloudy, scattered rain expected; Check forecast
Kolkata will experience partly cloudy skies with scattered rain today. Strong winds are expected in Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar. Temperatures will rise from Monday, with a heatwave likely next week
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Kolkata will have partly cloudy skies today. Humidity will cause discomfort. Scattered rain is also possible.
Gusts of strong winds at 30 to 40 kilometers per hour are expected in Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts.
According to the Alipore Meteorological Office forecast, temperatures will rise from Monday. By Wednesday, the maximum temperature may rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius.
Rain will decrease from Monday. Temperatures will rise in turn. The Alipore Meteorological Office indicated a rise in temperature from next week.
Even though the first week of the month has passed, it hasn't been that hot yet. Cloudy skies and occasional thunderstorms and Kalbaisakhi have provided relief to the people of the entire state.
By Wednesday, the maximum temperature may rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, there is a vortex in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and North Bangladesh.
Heatwave conditions are likely to develop in the state by the end of next week. Especially in the western districts, there may be a heatwave.
Rain is forecast in all districts of North Bengal on Monday, even though the temperature will rise in South Bengal.
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in all districts from Darjeeling to Malda.
Along with that, gusts of strong winds at 30 to 40 kilometers per hour may blow in Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts.