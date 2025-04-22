Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heatwave alert issued for THESE places; Check here
Kolkata Weather Today: Heatwave alert has been issued for few places in West Bengal. Check detailed forecast here
Kolkata Weather News: Summer has arrived with a vengeance. As the day progresses, the intensity of the sun and the heat increase. People are drenched in sweat as soon as they step outside. When will the heat subside? When will the relieving rain arrive? Read the full report to find out what the weather office has to say.
According to the Meteorological Department, there are no thunderstorm warnings for any district today. However, scattered light rain with thunderstorms may occur in a few places. There is a possibility of thunderstorms again in South Bengal from Saturday. Some western districts are likely to experience thunderstorms on Saturday, and Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal are likely to experience thunderstorms on Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms are expected in all districts of South Bengal next week.
Heatwave conditions are expected in several districts of South Bengal from Wednesday to Friday. These districts include Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Birbhum, and West Burdwan. Other districts will also experience heat and discomfort.
The metropolis will have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. There will be moisture in the air. All in all, the weather will be uncomfortable throughout the day. The chances of thunderstorms will decrease, and the temperature will increase. The change in wind will increase the temperature and discomfort. While the sky will be partly cloudy on Tuesday morning, it will clear up as the day progresses. The temperature in Kolkata and surrounding districts may rise by 6 degrees Celsius between Wednesday and Thursday.
The minimum temperature in Kolkata today is 29.1 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Monday was 34.4 degrees Celsius. The amount of water vapor in the air, or relative humidity, is 64 to 84 percent. Humidity-related discomfort will persist throughout the day.
Thunderstorms are expected again on Tuesday, mainly in the upper districts. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Uttar Dinajpur may experience thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. While the intensity of the storms will decrease on Wednesday, thunderstorms are expected from Darjeeling to Malda. Light rain is expected in all districts of North Bengal.