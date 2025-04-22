Image Credit : our own

The metropolis will have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. There will be moisture in the air. All in all, the weather will be uncomfortable throughout the day. The chances of thunderstorms will decrease, and the temperature will increase. The change in wind will increase the temperature and discomfort. While the sky will be partly cloudy on Tuesday morning, it will clear up as the day progresses. The temperature in Kolkata and surrounding districts may rise by 6 degrees Celsius between Wednesday and Thursday.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata today is 29.1 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Monday was 34.4 degrees Celsius. The amount of water vapor in the air, or relative humidity, is 64 to 84 percent. Humidity-related discomfort will persist throughout the day.

Thunderstorms are expected again on Tuesday, mainly in the upper districts. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Uttar Dinajpur may experience thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. While the intensity of the storms will decrease on Wednesday, thunderstorms are expected from Darjeeling to Malda. Light rain is expected in all districts of North Bengal.