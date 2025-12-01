Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi called reports of a Chinese spy vessel delaying a missile test a 'figment of imagination'. Speaking at the NDA, he acknowledged such ships have appeared in the past, leading to activity recalibrations.

Navy Chief on Chinese Spy Vessel Claims

On reports claiming a delay in an Indian missile test due to the presence of a Chinese spy vessel, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi on Sunday said he was not fully aware of the specifics of the matter, adding that such claims could also be "somebody's figment of imagination." "I am not fully aware of the specifics of this. This could also be somebody's figment of imagination, maybe planted. But in the past, we have noticed the appearance of survey ships and satellite tracking ships in our area of interest, and in the past, sometimes we had to recalibrate our own activities, and it is happening worldwide. This is a normal practice that happens in all parts of the world," Admiral Tripathi said.

NDA Passing Out Parade

The Navy Chief was speaking on the sidelines of the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 149th Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) held at Khadakwasla on Sunday morning. The parade marked the culmination of three years of rigorous military training for 329 cadets, including trainees from friendly foreign countries.

Address to Future Military Leaders

Reviewing the parade, Admiral Tripathi congratulated the cadets for successfully completing their training and praised the academy's legacy of excellence.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "I see the next generation of military leaders, disciplined, determined, and ready to safeguard the peace, security, and sovereignty of India and those of our partner nations. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, the path of peace also goes through power. You embody the power that safeguards peace and today's spectacular parade has reaffirmed that conviction. Your unbridled josh, impeccable turnout, smart will, and impressive marchpast truly reflect the exemplary standards that have defined this academy for over 75 years."

Congratulations to Graduating Cadets

The Navy Chief said it was a matter of "great honour" for him, as an NDA alumnus, to review the Passing Out Parade of the 149th course.

"Today's Passing Out Parade marks the culmination of your rigorous training, hard work and determination. To the 329 cadets of the passing out course, including 20 from friendly foreign countries, my heartiest congratulations to each one of you. I am also delighted to see the second batch of women cadets graduating today, 15 of them standing shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts, reaffirming that the service honours only one standard, that is merit," he said. (ANI)