YSRCP spokesperson Naga Malleswari called the TDP Mahanadu a 'drama' to divert attention from the 'Mega DSC scam'. She and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the Chandrababu Naidu govt of irregularities, paper leaks, and betraying unemployed youth.

YSRCP spokesperson Naga Malleswari strongly criticised the TDP Mahanadu, calling it a 'desperate political drama' aimed at diverting public attention from the alleged "Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) scam" and the growing public anger against the coalition government.

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According to the Ysrcp State Office, Naga Malleswari alleged that after two years in power, the Chandrababu Naidu government has no development, welfare achievements, or governance success to showcase, and therefore converted Mahanadu into a platform for abuse, diversion politics, and character assassination against Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP.

Malleswari Details TDP's Alleged Failures

Critique of Mahanadu Event

Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Naga Malleswari stated that the present Mahanadu is completely different from the one held during NTR's time, describing the difference as "between heaven and hell." She further alleged that even the "TDP cadre stayed away from the so-called virtual Mahanadu meetings, forcing the party to rely on recording dances and pressure tactics to bring DWCRA women to the event.'

Broken Promises to Women

"The government has failed to implement major promises like Aadabidda Nidhi, free bus travel, free gas cylinders, and welfare guarantees for women, while simultaneously making hollow speeches in the name of 'Stree Shakti," She added.

'Mega DSC or Daga DSC?'

YSRCP spokesperson further questioned Lokesh over the DSC issue, asking how the individual who allegedly uploaded the DSC question paper secured a top rank. "Is this Mega DSC or Daga DSC?" she asked.

Malleswari accused the TDP leadership of using cheap political attacks involving family members and emotional narratives only to hide governance failures, unemployment, broken promises, and scams. She asserted that despite all the propaganda, people are clearly witnessing the collapse of governance under Chandrababu Naidu's administration.

Jagan Reddy Alleges 'Fraudulent DSC'

On Monday, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the mega District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process. Reddy alleged large-scale irregularities, including paper leaks, manipulation of merit lists, and lack of transparency in the selection of candidates.

In a post on X, Reddy wrote, "N.Chandrababu Naidu garu, was this really a 'Mega DSC'? Or was it a 'fraudulent DSC' designed to cheat lakhs of job aspirants? Where is the transparency at all? Paper leaks... data deletions... missing merit lists... What is your answer to all this? You deliberately cancelled the DSC notification issued during our government, delayed the recruitment process for your political mileage, issued a fresh notification purely for publicity, and ultimately betrayed unemployed youth through paper leaks, irregularities, scams, and manipulation in the examinations. Is this not a betrayal of lakhs of aspirants?" He questioned the integrity of the recruitment drive and accused the state government of "betraying" unemployed youth, demanding answers on alleged irregularities and calling for a CBI inquiry into the process. (ANI)