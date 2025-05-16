Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Afternoon showers to bring relief? Check forecast
Weather update for Bengal: South Bengal has been experiencing uncomfortable, humid heat for the past few days. The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms, but no immediate relief from the humid conditions
| Published : May 16 2025, 03:40 PM
2 Min read
Uncomfortable Weather
Uncomfortable weather conditions prevail in the Gangetic plains, including Kolkata, since morning. South Bengal is experiencing humid heat.
Will Uncomfortable Weather Subside?
People in South Bengal, including Kolkata, are wondering when this uncomfortable weather will end and bring relief.
Discomfort to Continue
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there is no sign of immediate relief from the discomfort. Scattered rain is expected, and thunderstorm-like conditions may develop.
Afternoon Rain
Scattered rain is expected in several districts in the afternoon, but it will not provide relief from the humid heat.
Thunderstorms from Tomorrow
The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted scattered rain in almost all districts of South Bengal from Saturday. Hailstorms are also possible in some areas. Wind speeds are expected to reach 30-50 kmph.
Kolkata Temperature
Kolkata's minimum temperature this morning was 27.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal.
Maximum Temperature
Kolkata's maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius. Humidity is over 75%, causing discomfort.
Rain Until Monday
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, thunderstorms are expected in the districts of South Bengal until Monday.
Rain in North Bengal
Rain is expected in most places today. Thunderstorms are likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri.
Possibility of Storms
Wind gusts of 30 to 50 kmph are possible.
Monsoon Arriving
The Meteorological Department has predicted that the monsoon will arrive on time in the Indian mainland.
