Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued Due To Cyclone Montha In THESE Places
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Montha is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, is getting stronger and heading for Andhra Pradesh. A heavy to very heavy rain alert is out for several districts in North and South Bengal from October 29 to 31
Kolkata Weather
Cyclone Mantha is in the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal. It's located 600 km south and southeast of Visakhapatnam. On Tuesday morning, it will intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm.
Cyclone Montha
It will make landfall on Tuesday evening or night between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. At that time, its maximum speed will be 110 km/h. Fishermen are banned from going into the sea off the Bengal coast from October 28 to 30.
North Bengal
Due to this cyclone, there will be heavy to very heavy rain in North Bengal. On October 31, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri districts will see very heavy rain. Up to 200 mm of rainfall is possible. Malda and North Dinajpur will also get heavy rain that day.
North Bengal Rains
On October 30, heavy rain will also hit Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri. From October 29 to 31, all districts will experience thunderstorms. Gusty winds will blow at 30 to 40 km/h.
South Bengal
A heavy rain alert is also in effect for South Bengal starting today. The downpour will begin in coastal areas and spread to districts near North Bengal. Expect heavy rain in several districts. Scattered showers might pop up in many South Bengal districts today.
Kolkata
Similarly, today, Tuesday, Kolkata will have a cloudy sky from the morning. There might be scattered showers. The maximum temperature today will be 33 degrees and the minimum will be 26 degrees.