President Droupadi Murmu has approved the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026, making Gujarat the second state to implement UCC. BJP leaders praised the move, which establishes a common law for marriage, divorce, and inheritance for all religions.

Gujarat's UCC: A Historic Legal Milestone

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Advocate Karunasagar on Saturday hailed the presidential assent granted to the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, declaring that the state government achieved a historic legal milestone by becoming the second state in India, after Uttarakhand, to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader mentioned that the bill was passed in March 2024 after extensive debate in the state assembly. He noted that the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) creates a common statutory framework for marriage, divorce, succession, adoption, and live-in relationships irrespective of religion, asserting that the law is the need of the hour. “Gujarat has now crossed a historic legal milestone with President Droupadi Murmu giving her assent to the Uniform Civil Code, 2026. Gujarat becomes the second state in India after Uttarakhand to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The bill was passed in the assembly in March 2024 after extensive debate. The Gujarat UCC creates a common statutory framework for marriage, divorce, succession, adoption, and live-in relationships irrespective of religion. It provides for uniform inheritance rules, recognises children born from live-in relationships and provides legal safeguards… UCC is the need of the hour,” said Karunasagar.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu granted formal assent to the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, paving the way for the legislation to take effect in the state. The Gujarat State Assembly passed this bill earlier this year in March.

Fulfilling 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' Vision

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Bill covers key areas such as marriage, divorce, live-in relationships, maintenance, and inheritance, and seeks to ensure equal rights and legal safeguards for women. The Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, while introducing the bill, said that the move reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Great India), emphasising that equal laws are essential for national unity and development.

Hailing the presidential assent granted to the bill in Gujarat, BJP Minority Morcha State President Syed Basha asserted that separate laws for different religions are no longer required, adding that every individual is equal in India. It is a matter of happiness that the UCC has officially become law in Gujarat as of yesterday... Under this, every religion is now required to follow the same law... Since PM Modi came to power, there is no longer a need for separate laws for different religions... Every individual in India is equal. We must work towards the development of all by taking everyone along... Previous governments used caste and religion for their vote banks, but the Prime Minister has worked to bring about equality..." (ANI)