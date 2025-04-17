IRCTC responds to viral claims: Tatkal and Premium Tatkal timings intact
Tatkal ticket booking: Passengers can book Tatkal e-tickets for select trains one day in advance of the journey date, excluding the day of travel from the originating station.
Tatkal Ticket Reservation:
Amidst reports of Indian Railways modifying its Tatkal ticket system from April 15, IRCTC clarified on Friday that no changes have been made to the timings for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal ticket bookings in India.
This clarification comes in response to social media posts circulating about revisions in booking timings. Several misleading posts on social media claimed changes in Tatkal ticket booking timings for AC and non-AC classes and agents, prompting this clarification from IRCTC.
What are the current timings for Tatkal e-tickets?
"Some posts are circulating on social media channels regarding different timings for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets. Currently, no such change in timings is proposed for Tatkal or Premium Tatkal booking for AC or Non-AC classes." Further, "Permitted booking timings for agents also remain unchanged," IRCTC said in a post shared on X.
Passengers can book Tatkal e-tickets for specified trains one day in advance of the journey date, excluding the day of travel from the originating station. Bookings open at 10:00 AM for AC classes (2A, 3A, CC, EC, 3E) and 11:00 AM for Non-AC classes (SL, FC, 2S). The Tatkal facility is available for all classes except First AC.
Where are Tatkal tickets available?
Passengers can use Tatkal tickets for quick, last-minute train reservations in India. These tickets can be booked through the IRCTC app or website a day before your journey. While they come at a slightly higher price, only a limited number of tickets are available.
IRCTC Tatkal Charges
Tatkal charges are added to the regular ticket fare. For second class, a 10% charge is levied on the basic fare, while it's 30% for all other classes. However, these charges are subject to minimum and maximum limits.
Which platform to use for Tatkal bookings?
Tatkal Ticket: Cancellation Charges
There is no refund for cancelling a confirmed Tatkal ticket. However, for waitlisted Tatkal tickets or if cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances, charges will be deducted as per railway rules.
Passengers are encouraged to use official sources like the IRCTC website or app for all travel and ticket details. The Tatkal scheme is available for all classes except First AC, allowing bookings for up to four passengers on a PNR with additional Tatkal charges.