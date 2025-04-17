"Some posts are circulating on social media channels regarding different timings for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets. Currently, no such change in timings is proposed for Tatkal or Premium Tatkal booking for AC or Non-AC classes." Further, "Permitted booking timings for agents also remain unchanged," IRCTC said in a post shared on X.

What are the current timings for Tatkal e-tickets?

Passengers can book Tatkal e-tickets for specified trains one day in advance of the journey date, excluding the day of travel from the originating station. Bookings open at 10:00 AM for AC classes (2A, 3A, CC, EC, 3E) and 11:00 AM for Non-AC classes (SL, FC, 2S). The Tatkal facility is available for all classes except First AC.