The East West Metro service from Howrah Maidan to Sector Five will be suspended from April 26th to 28th for safety inspections. Service may resume on May 1st. The new metro line utilizes advanced anti-collision technology
| Published : Apr 25 2025, 08:47 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
The wait is almost over. The metro will run to Sector Five in a few days.
Image Credit : Our own
East West Metro service from Howrah Maidan to Sector Five will be suspended from April 26th to 28th.
Image Credit : Our own
The Safety Commissioner will inspect the Communication Based Train Control system to ensure passenger safety.
Image Credit : Our own
If all goes well, service is expected to start soon, possibly from May 1st.
Image Credit : Getty
Sector Five's East West Metro has an advanced Communication Based Train Control system, superior to Indian Railways' Kavach.
Image Credit : Getty
A metro official stated that this system is operational in other Indian metro systems like Delhi and Bangalore.
Image Credit : Our own
The panel displays clear track information up to 1km ahead, allowing drivers to brake appropriately.
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
The CBTC system automatically applies brakes if the driver fails to do so.
Image Credit : Our own
Trains maintain a 40-meter distance and automatically stop if they get closer.
Image Credit : Our own
The software provides information about each station.
Image Credit : Our own
The service will be inaugurated soon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
