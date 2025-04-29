Kolkata Metro's Esplanade–Sealdah line cleared for takeoff: All you need to know
Great news for Kolkata Metro commuters! The much-awaited Esplanade-Sealdah section is set to open soon. This connection will significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity within the city.
Kolkata Metro
No more waiting! The Kolkata Metro is set to launch on the Esplanade-Sealdah route soon. The Commissioner of Railway Safety granted clearance on Sunday.
When will this route be operational?
On Sunday, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Sumit Singhal, inspected the completed Green Line section. He thoroughly inspected the metro line, emergency systems, tunnel ventilation, and other aspects before granting final clearance.
Who were present during the inspection?
Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation's MD, Anuj Mittal, along with chief engineers and officials, were present during the inspection. Clearance was granted after a thorough inspection. Metro service on this section of the Green Line is expected to commence soon.
Green Line
After this service begins, a 16.55 km stretch from Salt Lake Sector Five to Howrah Maidan is being considered. Currently, the Green Line operates from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade and Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector Five.
Esplanade-Sealdah tunnel
Connecting the Esplanade-Sealdah tunnel will enable direct travel from Howrah Maidan to Sector Five. Work on this section was stalled for a long time. A collapse occurred in Bowbazar in August 2019 during tunnel excavation.
Metro route from Esplanade to Sealdah
The metro route from Esplanade to Sealdah passes through Bowbazar. Land subsidence occurred during tunnel work in 2019. Several houses tilted, and some collapsed. Residents were evacuated by metro authorities.
Clearance for metro service
The first trial run on the Sealdah-Esplanade route was completed in January of this year. Clearance for metro service on this route was granted last Sunday.