Top 8 gaining stocks: Whirlpool India soars amid flat market
As of noon on April 29, the stock market is experiencing flat trading. The Sensex is up by a mere 11 points, while Nifty is down by 12 points.
| Published : Apr 29 2025, 02:04 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : freepik
1- Whirlpool India Stock Price Today
Up by 8.35%, Current Price - ₹1300
Image Credit : ChatGPT
2- GRSE Stock Price Today
Up by 8.28%, Current Price - ₹1894
Image Credit : ChatGPT
3- Mazagon Dock Shipyard Stock Price Today
Up by 7.34%, Current Price - ₹2991
Image Credit : freepik
4- TBO Tek Stock Price Today
Up by 6.99%, Current Price - ₹1084.40
Image Credit : freepik
5- Data Patterns Stock Price Today
Up by 6.76%, Current Price - ₹2385.70
Image Credit : freepik
6- Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today
Up by 6.15%, Current Price - ₹246.36
Image Credit : freepik@vwalakte
7- Cochin Shipyard Stock Price Today
Up by 5.94%, Current Price - ₹1592.30
Image Credit : freepik@federcap
8- Tube Investments Stock Price Today
Up by 5.62%, Current Price - ₹2790.30
Image Credit : Freepik@creativeart
9- PNB Housing Stock Price Today
Up by 5.50%, Current Price - ₹1039.15
Image Credit : freepik
10- Sai Life Science Stock Price Today
Up by 5.47%, Current Price - ₹719.10 (Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a qualified expert before investing in any stock)
