Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Temperature Dips Below Normal, Cold to Intensify
Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 15.1°C today, below normal levels. The Alipore weather office has warned of intensifying cold in coming days, explaining the factors behind winter’s sudden return.
Winter's departure on hold
Winter isn't leaving yet. Northerly winds are blowing in the mornings. The Alipore office predicts a winter comeback in South Bengal before the second week of February.
Temperature may drop at the end of the week
The temperature might drop towards the end of the week, predicts the Alipore weather office. In the coming days, the temperature will hover around 14 degrees Celsius.
How will the weather be?
The Alipore office forecasts a temperature drop in Kolkata. Tomorrow, it may fall to 14 degrees, then hover around 15 degrees. No major change is expected until Friday.
Reason for the cold
A western disturbance is over northeast Iran and Afghanistan. Another is due Sunday. A cyclonic circulation is also over northeast Assam. This will cause a 2-3 degree temperature drop in South Bengal.
Bengal's Weather
Until Sunday, Kolkata's temp will be 14-15°C. Western districts around 10°C. North Bengal temps are stable: Darjeeling at 5-6°C and plains at 10-12°C. The sky will be clear.
