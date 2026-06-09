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Khan Sir vs Raushan Sir: The Coaching Empire Battle That Shocked Patna; FIR, Firing and Arrests
Raushan Sir of Gyan Bindu GS Academy was arrested after an attack on Khan Sir's coaching centre in Patna. This incident has kicked off a huge debate on social media about the two teachers' net worth and their journey from struggle to success.
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Attack on Khan Sir's coaching centre in Patna
Patna, Bihar's capital, is a hub for education, but the rivalry between coaching institutes has turned it into a battleground. A recent stone-pelting attack on Khan Sir's coaching institute shook the entire state. Khan Sir is a social media star, famous for his unique teaching style.
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A new debate online
The controversy took a new turn when the police took strong action. They arrested Raushan Anand, the head of Gyan Bindu GS Academy, along with his associates. After this major legal step, a new online debate started about the income and net worth of these two famous teachers.
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Khan Sir's struggle and dream of joining the army
Khan Sir, who is originally from Uttar Pradesh, has a fascinating story. He has become a role model for millions of young people across the country. He holds a Master's degree in Geography from Allahabad University. His initial dream was to serve the nation.
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Dream of joining the Indian Army
He dreamt of joining the Indian Army to serve the country. But fate had other plans. He couldn't join the army due to physical limitations and circumstances. However, today, he is one of the country's top online teachers, thanks to the digital world.
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Khan Sir's Net Worth
Amid this huge controversy, everyone from social media to mainstream media is speculating about Khan Sir's net worth. He has never officially disclosed his wealth, but media reports and market estimates place his net worth between ₹5 crore and ₹20 crore. His rising popularity in recent years has helped him build this fortune.
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Huge monthly income from digital platforms
A major source of Khan Sir's income is his hugely popular YouTube channel and his own online app. Through these digital platforms, he easily earns a hefty sum of around ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh every month. Besides this massive digital income, he also earns a good amount from his large offline coaching classes in Patna, where thousands of students attend daily.
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Rejected a 100 crore offer
Khan Sir's biggest strength is that he is known for providing quality education to poor children at very affordable fees. When big ed-tech companies were offering crore-rupee packages, he received a business proposal of over ₹100 crore from a well-known company. However, he rejected this massive offer, putting the interests of poor students first. People still talk about this today.
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Image Credit : Gyan Bindu G.S Academy FB Page
Founder of Gyan Bindu GS Academy
There is no reliable information available about the net worth of Raushan Anand Sir, the founder of Gyan Bindu GS Academy. This has become another point of debate. As a private teacher and coaching operator, his income directly depends on how many students he teaches and the fees he charges. No verified information about his net worth has ever been made public in official records.
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Image Credit : Gyan Bindu G.S Academy FB Page
From Saharsa to Patna
Raushan Anand's early life was full of intense financial struggles. He is originally from the Saharsa district of Bihar and faced extreme hardship after moving to Patna. You can understand the depth of his struggle from the fact that during tough financial times, he would often ask students for food and lodging instead of fees to support himself.
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Image Credit : Gyan Bindu G.S Academy FB Page
The historic start of Gyan Bindu Academy
Continuing his struggle, Raushan Anand founded the Gyan Bindu GS Academy in Patna on September 1, 2017, with financial help from a close friend. The institute started in a small room with just 50 students. But over time, his hard work paid off, and today his centre is a large, prestigious institution for competitive exam preparation.
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Who is ahead in terms of income?
According to a report by ABP, if we directly compare their financial status, Khan Sir seems to be in a much better position. He has millions of digital followers worldwide and a huge network of YouTube and mobile apps that generate lakhs in monthly income. In contrast, Raushan Anand's income is mostly limited to his offline coaching centre and student fees, putting Khan Sir far ahead in the digital earnings game.
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