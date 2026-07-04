DMK MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan was granted bail by a Tiruchendur court in a defamation case for alleged remarks against TN CM C Vijay Joseph. After his release, Radhakrishnan stated "justice has prevailed" and alleged political pressure.

DMK MLA Granted Bail in Defamation Case

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA and former Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan has been granted bail by a court in Tiruchendur on Saturday in connection with a defamation case over his alleged remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph.

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Speaking to reporters after his release, Radhakrishnan said, "Justice has prevailed." Radhakrishnan, who was arrested on Friday in connection with a case registered at the Athoor Police Station, was taken to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for a medical examination before being produced before Judicial Magistrate Chidambaram at the Tiruchendur Court.

Court Proceedings and Arguments

During the hearing, the prosecution and the defence presented detailed arguments for over one-and-a-half hours. After hearing submissions from both sides, the court granted bail to the DMK MLA. The judge also directed that no disturbance or law and order issues should arise within the court premises.

Following his release, Radhakrishnan left the court in his private vehicle and was welcomed by enthusiastic DMK workers, who gathered outside the court premises to celebrate his release.

Defence Cites Procedural Violations

During the proceedings, the defence argued that the arrest did not comply with the procedures prescribed under Section 41 and that adequate consideration had not been given to the MLA's health condition. The defence further submitted that while the first summons had not been accepted, a reply to the second summons had been sent through his counsel, informing authorities that Radhakrishnan would appear before the investigating officer on July 10.

Prosecution Justifies Arrest

The prosecution, however, maintained that the arrest was made as a preventive measure to avoid any possible law and order issues despite the MLA's communication regarding his proposed appearance before the investigating officer. Countering the prosecution's submissions, the defence contended that the arrest was illegal as the prescribed legal procedures had not been followed. It argued that, as a sitting MLA who regularly moves among the public, there was no basis to suggest that his presence would create a law and order problem. The defence also alleged that the arrest was carried out in undue haste despite the MLA expressing his willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

MLA Alleges Political Pressure

Earlier, after being taken into custody, Radhakrishnan alleged that the case against him was part of a calculated attempt to force him to resign as an MLA and join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Rejecting the allegation, he said, "It was not horse-trading, but camel-trading that was offered to me; it will never happen."

Reaffirming his loyalty to the DMK, Radhakrishnan said he would continue to remain in the party under the leadership of DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin and would never bow to political pressure.

The MLA has been booked under Sections 352 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for allegedly making statements likely to provoke a breach of peace.