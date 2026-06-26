The IMD has issued yellow alerts for multiple districts in the coming days due to the possibility of heavy rainfall.

June 27, 2026:

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

June 28, 2026:

Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

June 29, 2026:

Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

The IMD classifies rainfall warnings as follows:

• Red Alert: More than 204.4 mm rainfall in 24 hours (extremely heavy rain)

• Orange Alert: 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm rainfall in 24 hours (very heavy rain)

• Yellow Alert: 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours (heavy rain)

• Green Alert: 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm rainfall in 24 hours (light to moderate rain)

Residents living in landslide-prone, flood-prone and riverbank areas have been advised to remain alert and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

Thunderstorm Safety Advisory for Residents

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has reminded people that lightning is a serious weather hazard capable of causing injuries, fatalities and damage to electrical equipment.

Authorities recommend moving indoors immediately at the first sign of lightning or thunder. People should avoid terraces, open fields, hilltops, water bodies and sheltering under trees during thunderstorms. Electrical appliances should be unplugged when possible, and unnecessary use of telephones and electronic devices should be avoided.

Residents are also advised not to bathe during lightning activity, stay away from metal objects and keep doors and windows closed. Pet owners should ensure animals are moved to safe shelter during severe weather conditions.

Officials stressed that the first few moments after a lightning strike are crucial for saving lives. People should not hesitate to provide first aid to a lightning strike victim, as the human body does not retain electrical charge after being struck.