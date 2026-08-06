Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah has criticised the demand for a 'Hindu Rashtra', citing Dr B R Ambedkar's warning against it. He alleged that it would reinforce the caste system, leading to social inequality and exploitation.

Karnataka Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Thursday criticised the demand for a "Hindu Rashtra", saying Dr B R Ambedkar had warned that there could be "no greater danger" to the country than India becoming a Hindu nation. Addressing the Karnataka Oppressed Communities Federation conference at Channabasava Pattaddevaru Theatre in Bidar, the minister alleged that communal forces were attempting to divide people on religious lines and maintained that religion should remain a personal matter rather than becoming part of politics.

'No Greater Danger to This Country'

"Communalists say this country should become a Hindu Rashtra. But Dr B R Ambedkar said that if this country becomes a Hindu nation, there is no greater danger to this country than that," Yathindra Siddaramaiah said. He claimed that the caste system was deeply rooted in Hinduism and argued that a Hindu nation would reinforce social inequality. "The basic concept of Hinduism is the caste system. If that system returns, we will all be exploited again. There will be no minorities, and minorities will have to live as second-class citizens. Making India a Hindu nation would mean bringing back a system of exploitation," he said.

'Communal Forces Dividing Society'

The minister further alleged that communal forces were using religion to create divisions in society. "We have to fight against the communalists who are trying to divide us using the weapon of religion. Only then will we be able to secure our rights and power. They are dividing us in the name of religion," he said.

'Hinduism Gave Stamp of Approval to Caste System'

Yathindra Siddaramaiah also asserted that religion had legitimised the caste system despite centuries of reform movements. "Many people, including Buddha, Basava, Ambedkar and Kanakadasa, fought against the caste system. Yet it has not been eradicated even today. The reason is that the Hindu religion has given its stamp of approval to the caste system," he said. Referring to the Bhagavad Gita, he said the phrase "Chaturvarnyam Maya Srishtyam" was often cited in support of the varna system.

'Religion and Politics Are Different'

Concluding his address, the minister said religion and politics must remain separate. "Religion should be confined to personal life and should not be brought into politics. Religion and politics are different," he said. (ANI)