Union Health Minister JP Nadda is set to visit flash flood-hit Yazali in Arunachal Pradesh. As part of his North-East tour, he also visited landslide-affected Mon in Nagaland and flood-hit Sivasagar in Assam, reviewing relief operations.

Nadda to Visit Flood-Hit Arunachal Pradesh

Union Health Minister JP Nadda is set to visit Arunachal Pradesh's Yazali town to inspect areas affected by flash floods and interact with affected residents on Thursday. During his visit, the Union Minister will chair a review meeting with state government officials to assess the health situation and ongoing relief operations in the region.

The trip is part of JP Nadda's official three-day visit to the North-East region, which spans from August 4 to 6.

Visit to Landslide-Affected Nagaland

Nadda on Wednesday visited the landslide-affected areas of Mon district in Nagaland to assess the situation on the ground. During the visit, he inspected the affected locations, met the bereaved families, and interacted with displaced residents at the Konyak Union Office.

The Union Minister expressed the Central Government's deep sympathy and unwavering commitment to the people while assuring every possible support for the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts. He also conveyed the Prime Minister's message to the victims' families.

He acknowledged the initiative taken out by the District Administration led by DC, Konyak Union, Konyak Students' Union, Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khong in emergency Relief Camps. He also appreciated all the rescue teams led by the DC, SP, SDRF, Civil Societies and all the volunteers.

Konyak Union President, Yamao Konyak, expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister and his team for their visit. He said that their visit says that Mon is not alone in this dark Hour.

Assam Flood Situation Assessed

The Union Minister also visited the flood-affected areas of Sivasagar, Assam. He inspected the damage caused by the floods along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarme and met with the families of those who lost their lives in this disaster.

The Minister said, "Te Central Government and the State Government have stood with complete sensitivity and utmost promptness beside every flood-affected family. We are continuing the relief and rehabilitation efforts with full commitment. I assure everyone that there will be no lapses of any kind in the relief and rescue operations. Teams of Central Government representatives are conducting extensive assessments of the flood damages, and all kinds of financial assistance are being extended to the state." (ANI)