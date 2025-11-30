BSF IG Shiv Adhar Shrivastava said the six battalions in Odisha are sufficient for anti-Naxal operations. He mentioned new operating bases and the use of high-tech weapons like drones, combined with strong intelligence, to tackle top commanders.

During a press conference on the Naxal situation in Odisha, Shiv Adhar Shrivastava, Inspector General (IG) of BSF Frontier HQ (Special Ops), said, "We have sufficient forces present here.", on Sunday.

'Sufficient forces' for anti-Naxal operations

He said, "Currently, we haven't received any orders to increase our forces. At present, we are continuing with six battalions, and they are fully capable of undertaking any operation. In Kandhamal, we have established new COBs (Company Operating Bases), and troops are operating from there. If there is a requirement for more COBs, that decision will be taken by the policy-making body; if they think there is a need for more, it will obviously be done. However, the forces that are present here are seen to be sufficient. But the government is always ready for all the options. So, if any situation arises, their decision in this regard will be enforced."

Equipped with sophisticated weapons

Regarding the question by a reporter at the conference of "what kind of high-technology weapons will be used by the BSF forces to tackle Naxals in Odisha?" He said, " If you observe the terrain, then it is a forest terrain. There are many things, like drones and sensors, which we are equipped with. We are equipped with technological advancements and sophisticated weapons. So, the naxal and anti-national elements will not be able to tackle them easily. These weapons are the same weapons that are used in the border areas of Pakistan and Bangladesh. And you can also see the results of Operation Sindoor itself. I want to say that the weapons used by the forces are excellent. And thus, the Naxals have to decide what course of action they want to take. "

'Technology alone is not enough'

"However, technology alone is not enough. Technology, tactics, and intelligence together play an essential role in any mission. And, we are very much equipped in that department. We have intelligence on the top Naxal commanders and their locations, and operations are being conducted to trace them", he said. (ANI)