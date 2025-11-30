Satyaki Savarkar's counsel has demanded a judicial inquiry into missing CDs containing Rahul Gandhi's alleged defamatory speech. The lawyer alleged the evidence, which was in the court's possession, was found blank or is now missing.

Demand for Judicial Inquiry Over Missing Evidence

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, counsel for the complainant Satyaki Savarkar, demanded a judicial inquiry into the missing CDs that allegedly contained Rahul Gandhi's defamatory speech about the freedom fighter. Satyaki Savarkar's counsel alleged that the court verified each piece of evidence provided by them and claimed that the CD containing Gandhi's speeches against Savarkar was found to be blank; hence, they requested the court to conduct a judicial investigation and conduct an inquiry into this lost evidence.

"The case was filed by Satyaki Savarkar, the grandson of Vir Savarkar... The Court, at that time, prior to the issuance of the summons, had verified each and every piece of evidence we had provided. Later on, the case being against a member of parliament, was transferred to another court. Recently, when Satyaki Savarkar, the complainant, entered the witness box, it was requested of the court that the CD containing the defamatory speech delivered by Rahul Gandhi be produced and played. But surprisingly, the same CD which the earlier court had observed, was found blank. It was not operated. Reason known to the court, as it was in exclusive possession of that court. So, as we couldn't provide our evidence, we requested that two more CDs be provided to the court, one for the defence advocate and one for the court, which is on the court record. It was under production application. But somehow that CD is also missing. Again, it was in possession of the court, so we had no access to it. So now it is the issue for research or investigation that we have, we are requesting that the court make a judicial investigation and inquiry pertaining to this lost evidence. It seems that the CDs are not available, or they might be misplaced, which we don't know. So we have sought adjunctment as it is our right to produce all the evidence that we are relying upon," Kolhatkar told ANI.

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar further stated that they had requested an adjournment of the matter until the court finds a solution. "But somehow it is not being found by the court. So we'll be demanding for judicial inquiry. Presently, this is the situation, and we are requesting the court to adjourn the matter till a solution is found by the court or otherwise. Next date is on 2nd December..." added Kolhatkar.

Background of the Defamation Complaint

Earlier, Satyaki Savarkar, the grandson of one of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's brothers, had filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against V.D. Savarkar, which he claims were defamatory. The remarks were reportedly made during an Overseas Congress event in London on March 5, 2023.

Following the speech, Satyaki Savarkar registered a defamation complaint before a Magistrate Court in Pune in April 2023, and later before the Special MP/MLA Court, alleging that Gandhi's comments insulted the legacy of the freedom fighter and hurt the sentiments of his supporters. According to the complaint, Gandhi intentionally made false and damaging statements to tarnish Savarkar's reputation, causing mental distress to him and his family. (ANI)