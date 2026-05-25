Kerala Rain Alert: Yellow Warning in Multiple Districts Amid Heavy Rain Forecast
Kerala Rain Alert: Kerala is expected to witness continued rainfall over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department issuing yellow alerts in several districts. Authorities have also warned residents about lightning, landslide risks
Yellow Alert Issued in Multiple Kerala Districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall across Kerala, prompting yellow alerts in several districts. On May 25, alerts have been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.
The warning will continue in phases over the coming days:
May 26: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha
May 27: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam
According to weather officials, isolated regions could receive rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours, which falls under the category of heavy rain. Authorities also noted that weather warnings may change depending on atmospheric conditions.
Landslide and Flood-Prone Areas Put on High Alert
Residents living in areas vulnerable to landslides, flash floods, mudslides, riverbanks, and downstream regions of dams have been asked to remain cautious and follow official instructions carefully.
People staying in high-risk zones may be advised to shift to safer shelters if the situation worsens. Disaster management officials stressed the importance of monitoring updates and evacuation notices, especially in hilly regions and low-lying areas that are prone to flooding during intense rainfall.
Lightning Safety Advisory Issued Across the State
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has reminded people that lightning can be extremely dangerous for humans, animals, and electrical appliances. Citizens have been urged to take precautions as soon as dark clouds begin forming.
Authorities advised people to avoid terraces, open grounds, water bodies, and tall structures during thunderstorms, especially between 2 PM and 10 PM when cloud cover remains heavy.
Residents have also been instructed to
Stay indoors during lightning activity
Disconnect electrical appliances
Avoid touching metal objects and using telephones
Stay away from trees and open spaces
Avoid bathing during thunderstorms
Keep children indoors and prevent outdoor play
People travelling in vehicles should avoid touching metallic surfaces and remain parked in a safe open location if lightning strikes nearby.
Officials further stated that people struck by lightning do not retain electric charge, and immediate first aid can help save lives during the first crucial seconds after impact.
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