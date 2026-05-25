The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall across Kerala, prompting yellow alerts in several districts. On May 25, alerts have been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

The warning will continue in phases over the coming days:

May 26: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha

May 27: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam

According to weather officials, isolated regions could receive rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours, which falls under the category of heavy rain. Authorities also noted that weather warnings may change depending on atmospheric conditions.