Cooperation Minister V Gandhiraj announced that the Tamil Nadu government may reconsider bringing back discontinued welfare schemes, such as the 2021 jewel loan waiver, after rectifying any technical issues and presenting them to the Chief Minister.

The C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government might consider bringing back certain welfare schemes of the previous administration, including the now-discontinued 2021 jewel loan waiver scheme, after any out any technical issues, Cooperation Minister V Gandhiraj has said. The state minister made the remarks after inspecting Karpagam Cooperation and the petrol bunk in Anna Salai area, saying that the current welfare schemes under the cooperation department will continue to be implemented effectively, while any and all discontinued schemes under the department "will be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister for reconsideration".

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"All welfare schemes and old initiatives of cooperative societies, including the jewel loan waiver scheme that was discontinued during the previous government, will be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister for reconsideration. Minor technical issues in those schemes will be rectified, and public welfare programmes will continue to be implemented effectively," Minister Gandhiraj told reporters on Sunday.

Details of the 2021 Jewel Loan Waiver

The 2021 jewel loan waiver scheme was started by the then DMK-led administration. Chief Minister MK Stalin had ordered the waiver of jewel loans outstanding up to March 31, 2021, from cooperative institutions for a family's loan of up to 5 sovereigns (around 40 grams) or less. According to the government, around Rs 4,904 crore worth of loans were forgiven of to 11.7 lakh people, in line with the 2021 poll promises made by the party. "11.70 lakh beneficiaries received a waiver certificate for Rs. 4,904 crores, and their pledged jewels were returned," the Tamil Nadu Journal of Cooperation had said in 2025.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s has also promised 8 gm gold and silk saree for every bride from families with annual income below Rs 5 lakh.

Commitment to 'Zero Corruption'

With the aim of ensuring a 'zero corruption' administration with complete transperancy, minister Gandhiraj said he has been constantly carrying out field visits. "As per the guidance of the Chief Minister, our government will function on the principle of zero corruption, without any irregularities that existed during the previous administration. The Chief Minister will restructure the earlier schemes and announce appropriate solutions soon," he said.

As part of TVK's poll promises, the party has said they will provide 2,500 monthly assistance for women, as part of their 10 Guarantees for a "Victorious Tamil Nadu." (ANI)