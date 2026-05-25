Mumtaz Patel called mother-in-law Judge Giriwala's conduct "shocking" in Twisha's death case, saying the victim was "driven to die." The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance, and husband Samarth Singh is in police custody.

Mumtaz Patel Says Twisha 'Driven to Die'

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel has expressed concern over the death of Twisha, saying the behaviour and conduct of her mother-in-law, Judge Giriwala, appeared "very shocking" and gave the impression that the victim was "very sad." She said the case is now being examined from multiple angles, adding that while the court will decide whether it is a case of murder or not, she felt the victim had been "driven in whatever way to die." Patel also remarked that societal attitudes within families often contribute to such situations and called for a change in mindset, urging women to come forward and speak out, while hoping that Twisha gets justice.

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While speaking with ANI, Patel said, "The attitude of her mother-in-law, Judge Giriwala, was very shocking. Her attitude, her reasoning and her body language made me believe that somewhere Twisha was very sad. Now the case will proceed; today, it is being done from another angle as well." She further added, "Whether it is murder or not, the court will decide, but she has been driven in whatever way to die. I often blame women, also because somewhere women also carry forward this condition of theirs and then apply it to their daughters or their daughters-in-law... unless this mindset changes, the society will not change... women should come forward... what happens in this case remains to be seen, but we sincerely hope and pray that Twisha gets the justice she deserves."

Legal Proceedings and Investigation Updates

Meanwhile, Advocate Enosh George Carlo, representing Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh, arrived at the family's residence in Bhopal to participate in the mourning rituals. Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, Advocate Carlo expressed his condolences."May her (Twisha Sharma) soul rest in peace. I have come here to attend the prayer ceremony held for her," Carlo said.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court registered a suo motu case titled 'In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home'. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is expected to hear the matter on Monday.

A local court in Bhopal remanded Twisha's husband and prime accused Samarth Singh to seven days of police custody from May 23 to May 29 for further interrogation. Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on May 22.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family, triggering widespread outrage and calls for a fair and detailed probe. The Madhya Pradesh government has already recommended a CBI investigation into the case, while Twisha's family continues to demand an impartial probe. (ANI)