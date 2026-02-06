A bag of meat was found at the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Bellary, Karnataka, sparking outrage. The meat was thrown near the Garudagamba, prompting priests to file a complaint and pro-Hindu groups to demand a transparent investigation.

A shocking incident that has hurt religious sentiments came to light in Karnataka's Bellary on Friday, when a bag of meat was reportedly found on the premises of the city's renowned Anjaneya Swamy temple in the Nagalakeri area. The meat, reportedly brought in a plastic cover, was thrown near the Garudagamba in front of the Venkateswara Swamy temple, located behind the Anjaneya temple, sparking outrage among devotees.

Outrage and Demands for Investigation

Following the discovery, temple priests have decided to file a complaint, while local BJP leaders and pro-Hindu organisations demanded a transparent investigation into the incident. BJP Bellary district president Anil Naidu said this "was an act by miscreants." Locals expressed concern about the temple's safety and said they would take responsibility for its protection.

Discussions also took place regarding opposition from groups who had gathered near the site. The official said that Police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order. The incident comes shortly after the opening of a non-vegetarian restaurant, Pista House, near the temple, raising suspicions that the meat may have been brought from there. However, officials have not confirmed this link.

Police Launch Investigation

Bellary Zone Inspector General PS Harsha said, "Meat was put in the temple. Don't glorify the matter; the truth is being verified. The matter is very small...Don't make a big deal of it. We are booking a criminal case. We are conducting a transparent investigation. Don't link this to the banner issue. We are conducting a transparent investigation. There is no problem. There is no question of releasing anyone...There is no clarity yet about the incident. We will take action against whoever is guilty."

A case has been registered under the jurisdiction of Kaula Bazar police station, and the investigation is currently ongoing, he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)