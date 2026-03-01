PM Narendra Modi, in Madurai, slammed the DMK government, stating their dream of returning to power will be a 'nightmare'. He expressed confidence in the AIADMK-BJP alliance, predicting an NDA government will form in Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, saying that the party's dream of returning to power will turn into a "nightmare" and the NDA will form a government in the state. Expressing confidence in the AIADMK-BJP alliance's victory, PM Modi called the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections a "turning point" for the state.

'Only the NDA can bring in change'

Addressing a public gathering in Madurai, he accused the DMK of corruption and poor waste management in the city, leading to Madurai's low national ranking in terms of cleanliness. PM Modi said, "Some people are dreaming of returning to power in Tamil Nadu, but when they see this massive NDA rally, their dreams will turn into nightmares. This election is the turning point of Tamil Nadu. People have made up their minds; people have decided that the DMK has to be sent out. They also know clearly that only the NDA can bring in change. The next government of Tamil Nadu will be an NDA government."

'DMK looted the state'

"In 2021, after 25 long years, DMK got a full majority on its own, but they did not deliver good governance. They looted the state and furthered dynastic politics. Madurai stood with MGR, who loved the city immensely. That is why DMK never liked Madurai and brought mafia-like politics to Madurai. They brought poor drainage and a lack of waste management. They took Madurai to the bottom of the national ranking in cleanliness, and the mayor had to resign because of corruption," he added.

PM Meets Family of Devotee, Slams DMK on Temple Row

PM Modi, earlier today, offered prayers at Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple and stated that he had met the family of the devotee Poornachandran, who set himself ablaze over the Karthigai Deepam row. Slamming the DMK for opposing the Madras High Court verdict allowing the devotees to light the ceremonial lamp on the Deepa Thoon at the summit of the Thiruparankundram hill, the Prime Minister said that "truth and Lord Murugan will win."

"Before coming here, I went to Thiruparankundram to get the darshan of lord Murugan for the divine experience. I prayed for the prosperity of Tamil Nadu and the entire nation. At the same time, my heart felt heavy, and I remembered the young devotee who sacrificed his life. Today, I met his wife and their two little children. I felt that sadness and offered my deepest condolences to them. No matter what DMK does, the truth and devotees of Lord Murugan will win," he said while addressing the gathering in Madurai.

Outreach and Development Projects

Recalling his Malaysia visit in February, he said, "The love you are showering upon me here reminds me of my visit to Malaysia last month. The affection I received from my Tamil brothers and sisters was exceptional. To support Tamil culture there, we have already established the Thiruvalluvar Chair at the University of Malaya. Now we are also setting up the Thiruvalluvar Centre there."

PM Modi hailed the inauguration and foundation stone laying of infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,400 crore. His Madurai visit comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections 2026, where the AIADMK-BJP-led alliance looks to win over the DMK-Congress coalition. Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s entry into the electoral politics might turn the polls into a three-way contest.

PM Modi's Puducherry Rally

Earlier today, addressing a gathering in Puducherry, PM Modi took aim at the Congress and said that the opposition party had created a "speedbreaker in the growth of Puducherry".

Years of Congress rule were marked by corruption, crime and suffering of the poor, PM Modi said in his address at an event in Puducherry, while adding that the double-engine NDA government will add more momentum to Puducherry's growth.

In an apparent dig at the Gandhi family, PM Modi said that Congress made Puducherry an ATM for the former. (ANI)