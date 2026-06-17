The southwest monsoon, which entered Karnataka on June 4, has failed to deliver widespread rainfall. While the monsoon system continues its movement across the country, its impact over Karnataka remains limited. Weather officials indicate that no major changes are expected in atmospheric conditions until around June 25.

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Even coastal Karnataka, which usually receives substantial rainfall during this period, has experienced below-normal monsoon activity. There are currently no forecasts of heavy rainfall, red alerts, or widespread rain events anywhere in the state. Although the monsoon is expected to advance further into parts of central and eastern India over the coming days, it is not bringing significant rainfall to many regions.

Light Rain and Strong Winds Forecast in Several Districts

Rainfall activity is expected to remain moderate and localized. Light to moderate showers may occur in isolated areas of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. Strong winds are also likely in one or two locations within Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

Parts of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Koppal, and Yadgir may receive light to moderate rain. Meanwhile, strong gusty winds are expected in districts including Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Raichur, Bidar, and Bagalkote, with little or no significant rainfall forecast.

Several southern and central districts, including Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagara, may experience isolated light showers. Wind speeds are also expected to increase across many of these districts.