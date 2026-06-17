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Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Disappointment Continues as Karnataka Records Temperature Spike
Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Karnataka is witnessing a weak monsoon phase, with rainfall remaining scattered across the state. As showers stay limited, temperatures have risen significantly, raising concerns over water availability
Weak Monsoon Continues to Disappoint Karnataka
The southwest monsoon, which entered Karnataka on June 4, has failed to deliver widespread rainfall. While the monsoon system continues its movement across the country, its impact over Karnataka remains limited. Weather officials indicate that no major changes are expected in atmospheric conditions until around June 25.
ALSO READ: Karnataka Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Coastal and Interior Districts, Bengaluru Likely to See Showers
Even coastal Karnataka, which usually receives substantial rainfall during this period, has experienced below-normal monsoon activity. There are currently no forecasts of heavy rainfall, red alerts, or widespread rain events anywhere in the state. Although the monsoon is expected to advance further into parts of central and eastern India over the coming days, it is not bringing significant rainfall to many regions.
Light Rain and Strong Winds Forecast in Several Districts
Rainfall activity is expected to remain moderate and localized. Light to moderate showers may occur in isolated areas of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. Strong winds are also likely in one or two locations within Udupi and Uttara Kannada.
Parts of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Koppal, and Yadgir may receive light to moderate rain. Meanwhile, strong gusty winds are expected in districts including Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Raichur, Bidar, and Bagalkote, with little or no significant rainfall forecast.
Several southern and central districts, including Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagara, may experience isolated light showers. Wind speeds are also expected to increase across many of these districts.
Temperatures Rise Sharply as Dry Conditions Persist
With monsoon activity remaining weak, temperatures have climbed noticeably across Karnataka. Kalaburagi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius, one of the highest in the state.
Several areas in North Interior Karnataka have reported temperatures up to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. Coastal districts have also seen temperatures rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages. Across the state, maximum temperatures ranged between 28 degrees Celsius and 38.6 degrees Celsius.
Raichur and Mysuru have experienced particularly sharp increases in heat levels. The continued lack of widespread rainfall has intensified concerns over water shortages and drought-like conditions. The India Meteorological Department had earlier warned that a weak monsoon season could occur, with El Niño conditions potentially contributing to reduced rainfall and an increased risk of drought. The current weather pattern appears to be reflecting those concerns.
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