Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge defends his rendition of Vande Mataram, stating he sang the same version as Gandhi and Nehru. He challenged the BJP to file cases against the late leaders if they considered it a crime.

Amid mounting controversy over the rendition of Vande Mataram during Independence Day celebrations, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge remained defiant on Tuesday, asserting that he sang the exact same version of the national song that leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel sang. Highlighting his party's legacy, Kharge added that if singing that version constitutes a crime, the government should register an FIR against the late national leaders. The controversy stems from video footage from the Congress headquarters showing Kharge and Sonia Gandhi conversing while the national song was being rendered during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, prompting the BJP to accuse the party's top leadership of disrespecting "Vande Mataram" and demand a public apology.

"I sang the same 'Vande Mataram' that Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru sang. If singing it is a crime, then they have been committing that crime for the past 18 years. If this is a crime, then file a case against Gandhi ji. If this is a crime, file one against Nehru ji. If this is a crime, then against Vallabhbhai Patel. They are unaware of the fact that, even before they were born, Congress had passed a resolution determining which national songs to adopt for the country. It is not the case that whatever you say becomes the national standard. Tomorrow, another government might come to power; if they say something, that becomes the rule. We have simply continued the practice that has been in place for 90 years," he told reporters.

Kharge Attacks BJP, RSS in Goa

After Vande matram controversy at the Independence Day in the national capital, on Monday during a PCC program in Goa in the presence of Congress President Kharge only two stanzas of the Vande Mataram were sung. Meanwhile, Kharge also launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a public rally in South Goa, mocking Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning the BJP-RSS contribution to India's freedom struggle, and accusing the state's ruling party of "kidnapping" MLAs to form its government.

Kharge attacked the BJP and RSS, questioning their contribution to the freedom movement and accusing them of being "anti-India" and "anti-religion."Kharge said the BJP repeatedly talks about the Gandhi family and Sonia Gandhi. Drawing a contrast in political experience, he said he had been an MLA even before Union Home Minister Amit Shah was born.

Congress Gears Up for Goa 2027 Polls

Kharge also held a meeting with Goa Pradesh Congress Committee leaders today to map out the campaign for Goa Assembly elections 2027. He said he had personally reached out to Congress leaders to press for unity, expressing delight over the courage of the party cadre despite alleged suppression.

"I called all our leaders and spoke with them; I emphasized that we must fight the upcoming election unitedly. They assured me that they would stand together and win this time. Subsequently, I met with representatives from various sections of society, listened to their concerns, and engaged with them. I am happy that the Congress leaders here are working together with courage, despite the local government's attempts to intimidate and suppress us--tactics that will not succeed. In a democracy, when a government comes to power, it should act responsibly; when another government takes over, it too must operate within the rules. Our people will certainly do what is necessary to win the election peacefully," Kharge said (ANI)