Jharkhand government employees, appointed via the JSSC-CGL exam, are protesting after the state cabinet cancelled the recruitment process. The decision followed an agitation by other aspirants alleging irregularities, leaving the new recruits jobless.

Government employees who were appointed through the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) recruitment process protested in the rain outside the state secretariat, Project Bhawan, on Tuesday, a day after the state cabinet decided to cancel the examination through which they had secured their jobs.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL) since 2014, including the examinations conducted, the results published, and the candidates selected, and the state Cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations. The decision came following a massive agitation by students and job aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment examinations. While the cancellation of exams met one of the aspirants' demands and triggered celebrations among the original protesters, it has now triggered another protest by candidates who had already cleared the exam and secured government jobs. The protest began on the night of Soren's announcement.

Jobless Recruits Demand Justice

Speaking to ANI outside Project Bhawan, Ashish Minz, who was appointed as a Labour Enforcement Officer in Khunti through the JSSC-CGL process, said the decision had left selected candidates without any recourse. "We are deeply hurt by this government decision...Prior to this, I worked as a Development Officer at LIC from 2019 to 2022, and then at the Food Corporation of India from 2022 until January 2026, before joining here. I studied for this role while working other jobs and secured this position through a selection process. Now, we have nowhere to go back to; we are left with nothing. Being told suddenly, overnight, that our services are terminated is a matter of grave concern for us. Prove that I committed a wrongdoing, and only then remove me," he said.

Another protesting recruit, Prince Priyadarshi, who was appointed as an Assistant Section Officer (ASO), said the selected candidates had joined service on the strength of a court order. "Regarding the JSSC-CGL recruitment, which covered seven posts such as ASO, CI, BSO, BWO, LEO, Planning Assistant, and JSA, we joined service following a court verdict. There was a 141-page judgment, which also bore the clear seal of approval from the Supreme Court. I ask the Chief Minister: the terms of my appointment letter state that action will be taken against those found guilty. If I am guilty, I am willing to face any punishment right here in front of Project Bhawan. We have faith in the judiciary; what else can we do?" he said.

Inquiry Ordered, Original Protesters Celebrate

CM Soren also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted from 2014 to the present. Aspirants who had been protesting for 24 days became emotional and celebrated at Jaipal Singh Stadium after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands.

Meanwhile, leaders of the original protest movement have said the cancellation of the exams is good, but a "long battle still lies ahead". (ANI)