Tamil Nadu marks the 119th birth anniversary of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar with state-wide tributes, while police enforce tight security across four districts following minor confrontations in Madurai during the Guru Pooja observations.

Commemorating Thevar Jayanthi

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 30 (ANI): The 119th birth anniversary of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar and the 64th Guru Pooja are being observed across Tamil Nadu on Friday, with political leaders paying floral tributes at his statues and memorials. DMK chief and former Chief Minister MK Stalin paid homage to Thevar's statue at Goripalayam in Madurai on Friday.

Security Tensions and Official Tributes

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Goripalayam after a confrontation broke out between police personnel and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres who allegedly attempted to enter the venue along with a minister but were stopped by security personnel. The situation escalated as barricades were pushed down during the commotion, with heated exchanges reported near the statue. Police personnel intervened to control the situation.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Law and Energy Resources R Nirmal Kumar paid floral tributes to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar's statue at Goripalayam on behalf of the state government. After paying his respects, Nirmal Kumar proceeded to Theppakulam, accompanied by party cadres, where he garlanded the statue of the Marutha Pandiar brothers. Party workers raised slogans hailing the Marutha Pandiar brothers during the event. The minister subsequently left for Pasumpon village near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district, where the 64th Guru Pooja ceremony is being observed.

State-wide Observances and Security Measures

Several political leaders are also scheduled to pay homage at Thevar's memorial in Pasumpon, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is also scheduled to pay floral tributes at the memorial.

In view of the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations, elaborate security arrangements have been made across four southern districts — Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar. Around 18,000 police personnel, including seven Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) and 40 Superintendents of Police (SPs), have been deployed under the supervision of South Zone Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari. As part of the security arrangements, 118 vehicle-checking points have been established and 480 CCTV cameras installed for round-the-clock surveillance. Liquor shops across the four districts have also been closed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. (ANI)

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