Rainfall is expected to continue across several parts of Karnataka as a developing system over the Bay of Bengal influences weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms and rain in coastal, Malnad and south interior districts until October 27.

Coastal Karnataka and the Malnad region are likely to experience cloudy skies and thunderstorms, particularly during the evening and night. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and neighbouring Kasaragod may receive further showers over the coming days.

Rain is expected in Uttara Kannada until October 24, while Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod could continue to experience wet weather until October 26.

In the Malnad region, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru may witness thunderstorms until October 26. Kodagu, meanwhile, could remain under the influence of the rain system until October 27.

The developing weather system, combined with a cyclonic circulation near the southern Kerala coast, is likely to keep these regions unsettled.