Karnataka Weather Forecast: Rain activity is expected to gradually weaken across several parts of Karnataka towards the end of October. While most coastal, Malnad and north interior districts are likely to experience dry weather, Bengaluru and some parts of south interior Karnataka may receive light to moderate showers, particularly during the evening and night.

According to the forecast cited in the report, rainfall could return to a few districts in early November. Meanwhile, a developing cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal is being closely watched for its potential impact on neighbouring states and weather conditions across southern India.

Rainfall activity is expected to decrease across much of Karnataka in the coming days, although isolated showers cannot be ruled out in some areas.

Coastal Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada and Udupi may experience a mix of sunshine and cloudy skies. Parts of Sullia and Subrahmanya could receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the evening. Uttara Kannada is likely to see predominantly dry weather over the next few days.

Malnad region: Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and areas around Sakleshpur may witness partly sunny and cloudy conditions. Although isolated evening showers are possible, rainfall activity is expected to weaken across much of the region towards the end of October. Some areas could see a fresh spell of light rain in early November.

North interior Karnataka: Districts such as Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Raichur and Yadgir are likely to experience predominantly dry weather. However, light showers may occur in isolated areas during the final days of October.