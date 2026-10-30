A fire broke out at the Foo restaurant in Mumbai's VN Sphere Mall early Friday. Fire officials managed to contain the blaze, and no injuries were reported despite the challenges posed by heavy smoke and flames in the kitchen and dining area.

Fire Incident at VN Sphere Mall

A fire broke out at a restaurant on the third floor of VN Sphere Mall on Linking Road in Mumbai's Bandra (West) on Friday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to the BMC, the fire was reported at 6:02 am on October 30, following which the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared a Level-II fire call at 6:28 am. Multiple fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot to carry out firefighting operations. The fire was later brought under control. The BMC said that its fire brigade, police, the concerned electricity distribution company, a 108 ambulance and ward staff were mobilised to the spot. No injuries have been reported so far, according to the civic body.

Details of the Firefighting Operation

Challenges Faced by the Fire Brigade

Deputy Fire Officer H V Girkar said the fire started early in the morning, and the Bandra Fire Station was the first to respond. He said the fire was in the kitchen and dining area of the restaurant, where heavy smoke and flames made firefighting operations challenging. "The fire started around 5:30 AM. The fire brigade was informed between 5:45 and 6:00 AM. Our nearest fire station, the Bandra Fire Station, was the first to respond. We found that the fire was in the kitchen and dining area of a restaurant called 'Foo' on the second floor; the area was filled with smoke and flames. Visibility was completely zero, making it impossible to move upward. Our personnel went inside equipped with BA (Breathing Apparatus) sets... There were significant challenges in extinguishing the fire, but our personnel performed their duties exceptionally well," the fire officer said.

"There are no injuries, and the cooling process is still in progress... The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, in accordance with our established procedures. Our officers will conduct a thorough inspection to determine where the fire originated," Girkar added. (ANI)