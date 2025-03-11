Karnataka Weather Forecast, March 11: Heavy rain predicted in south; North to witness heatwave? Check

Karnataka Weather Forecast on March 11: Karnataka is set to experience contrasting weather conditions, with southern regions, including Bengaluru, expecting heavy pre-monsoon rainfall, while northern areas brace for a severe heatwave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings, advising residents to take precautions amid these extreme variations

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 8:03 AM IST

Karnataka Weather Forecast March 11: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a mix of weather conditions across Karnataka, with southern regions, including Bengaluru, expected to receive heavy pre-monsoon rainfall, while northern parts brace for an intense heatwave

article_image2

Increased Rainfall in Southern Karnataka

Bengaluru and surrounding areas are likely to experience 30-40% above-average pre-monsoon rainfall, helping to cool temperatures after an unusually hot February. The coastal and Malnad regions are expected to receive even more rainfall—50-60% above normal—leading to significantly cooler conditions


article_image3

Heatwave Alert for Northern Karnataka

Northern Karnataka is set to endure extreme heat, with temperatures projected to rise between 43-45°C in March. The IMD has issued a heatwave warning, particularly for northeastern districts, highlighting the need for caution

ALSO READ: Karnataka boils at 38°C in Kalaburagi, Bengaluru nears 20-year temperature record before summer

article_image4

Health and Safety Measures

Authorities have advised residents to take preventive measures, such as staying hydrated, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours, to reduce the risk of heat-related health issues

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 11: Mumbai, Pune, and Thane brace for scorching heat; caution advised

