The TVK-led Tamil Nadu government has appealed to the Supreme Court against a Madras HC decision. The HC had permitted the lighting of the Karthigai lamp at Thiruparankundram Hills, a site of religious contention involving a temple and a dargah.

The Tamil Nadu government, led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court's decision to allow lighting of the Karthigai lamp atop a pillar, Deepathoon, at Thiruparankundram Hills in Madurai.

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Background of the Controversy

In January 2026, a Division bench of the Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan of the Madras HC had upheld a single judge decision passed by Justice GR Swaminathan permitting the lighting of the Kirthigai lamp at 'Deepathoon' (stone pillar). The case had sparked a political row with the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, which opposed the Madras High Court's decision. The controversy arose with the presence of a Subramaniya Swamy Temple, one of the six sacred Arupadai Veedu abodes of Lord Murugan, and the Sikandar Badusha Avuliya Dargah.

During the Winter Session of Parliament last year, over 100 INDIA bloc MPs submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an impeachment motion against Justice GR Swaminathan, who gave the order. The BJP rallied in favour of the Hindu devotees, slamming the DMK in the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. A contempt petition was filed against government officials for allegedly failing to comply with an earlier order passed by Justice Swaminathan. However, on March 18, a Division Bench of the Madras High Court granted an interim stay on the contempt of court proceedings initiated by a single judge against the Madurai District Collector and the Thiruparankundram temple authorities.

Previous Supreme Court Ruling

Previously, the Supreme Court had declined to interfere with the Madras High Court's October 2025 judgment. Upholding the High Court's ruling, the apex court held that Muslims are entitled to offer prayers at the Sikandar Badusha Avuliya Dargah only on the occasions of Ramzan and Bakri-Id, and not on a daily basis. The court also affirmed the prohibition on animal sacrifice within the Dargah premises. (ANI)