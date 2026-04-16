Eight Karnataka Devotees Killed, 13 Injured in Kurnool Accident Near Mantralaya
Eight devotees from Karnataka were killed and 13 injured after a Bolero vehicle collided with a cement tanker near Mantralaya in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district. The victims were travelling for darshan. Police have launched an investigation.
Fatal Accident Near Mantralaya Claims Eight Lives
A tragic accident occurred near Kalludevakunta in Mantralaya taluk of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, claiming the lives of eight devotees from Chikkaballapur, Karnataka.
The vehicle carrying the devotees was severely damaged due to the impact of the crash, highlighting the intensity of the accident.
Devotees Were Travelling For Darshan
A group of devotees from Chikkaballapur was travelling in a Bolero vehicle to seek the darshan of the saint. During the journey, a cement and gravel tanker collided with the vehicle.
According to reports, a total of 21 people were travelling in the Bolero at the time of the accident.
Eight Devotees Killed In Tragic Accident
Out of the 21 people travelling in the vehicle, six devotees died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the Government Hospital in Yemmiganur.
The remaining 13 injured passengers are currently undergoing treatment at government hospitals in Yemmiganur and Kurnool.
Cause Of Accident Under Investigation
The identities of the deceased have not yet been disclosed. The Mantralaya police visited the spot and have begun an investigation into the incident.
The damaged vehicle has been cleared from the road to restore traffic movement. The exact cause of the accident has not yet been ascertained.
Scene Inspection And Ongoing Probe
A cement and gravel tanker also overturned after colliding with the Bolero vehicle.
The police have informed the families of the deceased and are conducting a detailed inspection of the accident site.
Further information about the incident is awaited as the investigation continues.
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